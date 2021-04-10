Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 230,276 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 140.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,276 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Constellation Brands worth $86,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $979,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 70,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,347,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,565,000 after buying an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $691,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock opened at $224.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.56 and its 200 day moving average is $210.58. The stock has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.25 and a 1-year high of $242.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.60.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

