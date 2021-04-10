Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 255,146 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 96.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 518,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,146 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.56% of Varian Medical Systems worth $90,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,172,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $137,600,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,161,000 after purchasing an additional 50,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.56.

Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $177.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.48 and a beta of 1.06. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.67 and a twelve month high of $177.38.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.