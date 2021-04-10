Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 575,564 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,366,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 575,564 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.41% of CBRE Group worth $85,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 964,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,297,000 after acquiring an additional 68,084 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in CBRE Group by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 42,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CBRE Group by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 537,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,273,000 after buying an additional 8,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 719,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,818,000 after buying an additional 12,911 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,068 shares of company stock worth $3,005,639 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $80.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.32 and its 200 day moving average is $63.31. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.03 and a 12-month high of $82.05.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. CBRE Group’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

