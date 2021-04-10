Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 62,892 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,137 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 62,892 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of SVB Financial Group worth $99,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SIVB stock opened at $497.69 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $152.76 and a 12-month high of $577.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $515.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.40 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIVB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.56.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at $10,414,920.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

