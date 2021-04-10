Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 62,892 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,137 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,892 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of SVB Financial Group worth $99,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,649,273,000 after purchasing an additional 237,736 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,014,000 after buying an additional 426,124 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 693,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,978,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $197,754,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,355,000 after acquiring an additional 10,321 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total transaction of $5,554,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total value of $662,098.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,311.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Maxim Group raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.56.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $497.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $515.01 and its 200 day moving average is $401.36. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $152.76 and a twelve month high of $577.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.40 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

