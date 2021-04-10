Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 92,579 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,579 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of TE Connectivity worth $105,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $732,174,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,666,000 after acquiring an additional 918,373 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 7,069,500.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 636,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,033,000 after purchasing an additional 636,255 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $73,724,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEL has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.92.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $131.54 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $136.01. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of -182.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.09 and a 200-day moving average of $118.74.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

