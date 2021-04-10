Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 213.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,447,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,668,136 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 1.06% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $88,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $984,766,000 after buying an additional 407,234 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4,508.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,080,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,495 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,591,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,115,000 after purchasing an additional 232,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $83,272,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,658,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,234,000 after buying an additional 208,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $55,695 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $37.59 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.20. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.97.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

