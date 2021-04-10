Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,465,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 160,855 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Applied Materials worth $126,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $138.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.11. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.36.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

