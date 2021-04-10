Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 174.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,255,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797,424 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.93% of Crown worth $125,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Crown by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Crown by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown stock opened at $104.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $105.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.61.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. Crown’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

CCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Crown in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

