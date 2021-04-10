Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 230,276 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 140.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,276 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Constellation Brands worth $86,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.60.

STZ opened at $224.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.58. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.25 and a 12-month high of $242.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

