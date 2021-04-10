Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 36,852 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,439,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,852 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Yandex worth $100,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yandex stock opened at $62.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.41, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.20 and its 200 day moving average is $65.35. Yandex has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $74.32.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

YNDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Renaissance Capital raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Yandex in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.65.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

