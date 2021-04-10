Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 479,615 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,089,878 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 479,615 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $88,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,839,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 462.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 48,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Shares of BK opened at $48.62 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $31.24 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.06. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

