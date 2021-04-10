Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 544,332 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,774,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 544,332 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.57% of Robert Half International worth $110,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 723.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

Shares of RHI opened at $81.35 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $83.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.97%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

