Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 575,564 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 72.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,366,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 575,564 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of CBRE Group worth $85,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,861,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 165,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $238,792,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,103,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,917,000 after purchasing an additional 122,186 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,872.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,068 shares of company stock worth $3,005,639 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $80.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.31. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.03 and a 52 week high of $82.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

