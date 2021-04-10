Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,625 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 205,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of MSCI worth $91,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,445,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $3,022,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,710,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI opened at $448.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.04 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.09 and a fifty-two week high of $455.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $419.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $405.82.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.71.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,747,649.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

