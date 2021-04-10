Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 92,579 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 869,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,579 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of TE Connectivity worth $105,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEL opened at $131.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.69, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $136.01.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

TEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.92.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,912,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

