Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 406,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,507 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of Insulet worth $103,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Insulet by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of PODD opened at $287.13 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $164.40 and a 52 week high of $298.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 652.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.55 and a 200-day moving average of $257.30.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink upgraded Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

