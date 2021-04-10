Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,247,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 187,108 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.73% of TechnipFMC worth $115,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 20,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 521.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

FTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.34.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

