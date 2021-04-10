Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,796,857 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 35,503 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Seagate Technology worth $111,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $116,830,000 after purchasing an additional 94,689 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 23,898 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,077,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $3,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

STX stock opened at $80.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.68. Seagate Technology plc has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $80.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

In other news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 703,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $42,350,768.16. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $541,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 979,725 shares of company stock valued at $60,498,347. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

