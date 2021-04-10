Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,272,299 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,753 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.35% of D.R. Horton worth $87,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,335,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.95.

DHI stock opened at $93.93 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $94.20. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

