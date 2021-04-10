Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Charter Communications worth $111,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,775,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,771,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $742.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.13.

Charter Communications stock opened at $614.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $462.16 and a one year high of $681.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $620.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $630.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

