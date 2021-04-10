Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,305 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Lululemon Athletica worth $112,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LULU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,777,687,000 after purchasing an additional 329,451 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,230,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,820,440,000 after purchasing an additional 175,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,925,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $670,030,000 after buying an additional 138,438 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,051,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $365,941,000 after buying an additional 22,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $365,033,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU stock opened at $318.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.69. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.66 and a 1 year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LULU. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

