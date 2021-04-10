Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 844,095 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,996 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of T-Mobile US worth $113,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $33,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of TMUS opened at $129.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.47 and a 1 year high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Insiders sold 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,760 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.04.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.