Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $101.42 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,372 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of CrowdStrike worth $101,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.84.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $18,295,423.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 426,015 shares of company stock worth $89,431,994 over the last 90 days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $202.68 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.36 and a 1 year high of $251.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.33 and its 200-day moving average is $182.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.24 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

