Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $101.42 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,372 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of CrowdStrike worth $101,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $202.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.24 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.56. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.36 and a twelve month high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. DA Davidson upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.84.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 99,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $22,283,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 426,015 shares of company stock valued at $89,431,994. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

