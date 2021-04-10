Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $107.71 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 377,206 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of American Tower worth $107,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.55.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $240.39 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.54 and its 200-day moving average is $228.80. The company has a market capitalization of $106.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

