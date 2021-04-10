Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $110.86 Million Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,774,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 544,332 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.57% of Robert Half International worth $110,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,180,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,216,000 after acquiring an additional 810,840 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Robert Half International by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,987,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,151 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Robert Half International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,812,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,488,000 after buying an additional 613,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,564,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,759,000 after buying an additional 286,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RHI. Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

Shares of RHI opened at $81.35 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $83.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

