Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $112.74 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 133,749 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Crown Castle International worth $112,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.55.

NYSE CCI opened at $175.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $75.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.53, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.62 and a 200-day moving average of $161.79. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 93.50%.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.49 per share, for a total transaction of $77,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,940 shares in the company, valued at $22,381,230.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

