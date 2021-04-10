Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $112.74 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 133,749 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Crown Castle International worth $112,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.55.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CCI opened at $175.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.62 and its 200-day moving average is $161.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.74 billion, a PE ratio of 109.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

