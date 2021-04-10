Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $115.51 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,395,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874,356 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Philip Morris International worth $115,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $91.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.53 and a 200-day moving average of $81.29. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $91.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

