Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $129.86 Million Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,522,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 312,451 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.41% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $129,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth $39,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

IPG stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average is $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $30.42.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 55.96%.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

