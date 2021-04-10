Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $98.09 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,695 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $98,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 9,013 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,415,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $18,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.21.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $475.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.46.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

