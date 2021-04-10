Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of The Boeing worth $98,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in The Boeing by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $275.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.32.

BA opened at $252.36 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.89 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.36. The company has a market cap of $147.13 billion, a PE ratio of -31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.