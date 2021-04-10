Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,272,299 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,753 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.35% of D.R. Horton worth $87,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 11,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $93.93 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $94.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.95.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

