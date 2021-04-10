Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 213.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,447,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,668,136 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 1.06% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $88,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $812,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $83,272,000. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.97.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $55,695 in the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $37.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

