Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,497,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560,317 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 2.40% of Tenable worth $130,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 784,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,012,000 after buying an additional 537,180 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 523,335 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tenable by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,643,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,882,000 after purchasing an additional 438,791 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Tenable by 575.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 511,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,764,000 after purchasing an additional 435,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tenable by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,258,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,820,000 after purchasing an additional 339,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total value of $2,414,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 672,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,100,924.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $88,886.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,724.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,648 shares of company stock valued at $19,201,290 in the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $37.91 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $58.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.39 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.24.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

