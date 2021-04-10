Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 139,084 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 494,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 139,084 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Verisk Analytics worth $102,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 7,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 50,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

VRSK stock opened at $182.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.07 and a 200-day moving average of $188.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.46 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total transaction of $1,131,006.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,565.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,172 in the last ninety days. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.