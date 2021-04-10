Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 139,084 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 494,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,084 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Verisk Analytics worth $102,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $414,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 79.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,860,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 10,626 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.67.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total value of $1,131,006.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,565.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,172 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK opened at $182.70 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.46 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.07 and a 200 day moving average of $188.60. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.