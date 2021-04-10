Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 200,173 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 798,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 200,173 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Tractor Supply worth $112,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,546,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,525 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $492,780,000 after buying an additional 1,265,191 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,429,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,016,000 after buying an additional 20,489 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,034,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,488,000 after acquiring an additional 36,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.08.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $177.69 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $180.85. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.19.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

