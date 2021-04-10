Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 221,668 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 234.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 221,668 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Teledyne Technologies worth $123,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $592,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,651,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Shares of TDY stock opened at $419.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $395.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.19 and a 12 month high of $424.05.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $2,019,361.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,951.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 3,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $357.48 per share, with a total value of $1,072,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,392,988.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 23,261 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,063. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.00.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.