Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 23,963 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,480 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,963 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of ANSYS worth $91,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in ANSYS by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $366.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $339.87 and a 200 day moving average of $344.76. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.21 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The company has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 82.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $627.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.55 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total value of $347,441.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,607,730.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $7,206,233.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,157 shares of company stock valued at $5,941,768. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.63.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

