Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Charter Communications worth $111,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock opened at $614.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $462.16 and a 1 year high of $681.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $620.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $630.34.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.13.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

