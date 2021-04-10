Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of The Boeing worth $98,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. United Bank raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $477,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.32.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $252.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.98, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.89 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.