Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,796,857 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 35,503 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of Seagate Technology worth $111,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1,543.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $541,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 703,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $42,350,768.16. Insiders have sold a total of 979,725 shares of company stock worth $60,498,347 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX opened at $80.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.14 and a 200 day moving average of $62.68. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology plc has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $80.77.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.64%.

STX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Argus increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Benchmark increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

