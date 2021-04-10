Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 151,560 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 151,560 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of Kansas City Southern worth $109,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KSU. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 10,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.76.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $262.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $122.35 and a twelve month high of $269.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $693.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.65 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 31.30%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

