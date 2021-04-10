Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 151,560 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 537,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 151,560 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Kansas City Southern worth $109,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $187,442,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,791,000. Interval Partners LP boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 374,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,486,000 after buying an additional 244,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,892,000 after buying an additional 232,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6,349.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 230,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,957,000 after buying an additional 226,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU opened at $262.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $122.35 and a 1 year high of $269.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $693.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.65 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KSU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.76.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

