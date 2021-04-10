Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 22,676 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,676 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of Celanese worth $88,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRB Corp boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Celanese by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

CE opened at $152.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $155.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.59.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

CE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.74.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.