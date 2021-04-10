Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 39,209 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,209 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Dollar General worth $96,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 149,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,431,000 after acquiring an additional 21,710 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,173,000 after acquiring an additional 113,932 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Dollar General by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,160,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,035,000 after acquiring an additional 67,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DG. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.83.

NYSE:DG opened at $206.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.06 and its 200-day moving average is $206.39. The stock has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $167.63 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

