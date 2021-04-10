Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 39,209 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 460,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,209 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Dollar General worth $96,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,208,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,593,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,457,000 after buying an additional 29,153 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dollar General by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,501,000 after buying an additional 914,802 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,161,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,470,000 after buying an additional 104,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,173,000 after acquiring an additional 113,932 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 target price (down from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.83.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DG opened at $206.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.39. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $167.63 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The company has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

