Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 44,577 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,994,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,577 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.81% of Essential Utilities worth $94,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Essential Utilities by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 246,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,582,000 after purchasing an additional 71,225 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 105,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 23,740 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

NYSE WTRG opened at $45.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $48.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors began coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.